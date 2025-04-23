Virat Kohli played a clinical role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's comfortable victory Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 match on Sunday. Playing at Mullanpur, RCB took a revenge of their previous defeat against the Kings and claimed a seven-wicket win. Chasing 158, RCB did not face any trouble any Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 73* and 61 runs respectively as the visitors reached home with seven balls to spare. After Jitesh Sharma hit the winning run, Kohli was seen mocking PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer with an aggressive celebration.

Both Kohli and Iyer treated the situation like a fun banter but the former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra questioned the double standards of BCCI for not punishing the RCB batter for his act and even compared the situation to Lucknow Super Giants pacer Digvesh Rathi's punishment.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned why Kohli was not reprimanded while Rathi was fined twice for his 'notebook' celebration.

"What caught my eye was that Digvesh Rathi did a 'notebook' celebration. He did it once and got fined. He did it a second time and got fined. He got scared the third time, saying he was not earning as much as he would lose in fines. So he has started writing something on the ground," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Then we saw Virat Kohli's celebration at the end of the PBKS-RCB match, that was also pure aggression. However, no one said anything to him. There is not even a rap on the knuckles. Nobody has pulled him up for that, but you did that when Digvesh Rathi did a 'notebook' celebration," he added.

Notably, Digvesh was first fined 25 per cent of his match fees after he did his viral 'notebook' celebration to mock PBKS batter Priyansh Arya. Later, he did the same against Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir and was fined with 50 per cent of match fees.