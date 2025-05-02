India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who is also a Mumbai Indians player in the Indian Premier League, opened up about his approach in matches and big tournaments. The right-handed batter said that he doesn't go behind personal milestones and rather focuses on winning the game and tournaments for his team. He added that there is no point scoring big if the side ends up losing the game. He even cited an example of ODI World Cup 2019 in which he had a record-breaking performance but Indian lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit smashed a record five centuries, most by any player in single edition. The right-handed player had also slammed a fifty. He scored 648 runs in 9 matches at an average of 81.00 and a strike rate of 98.33.

"There is no point of scoring 600, 700, 800 runs if you are not winning the match the trophy. I have learned this in 2019 ODI World Cup. What will I do with the 500 or 600 runs if the team doesn't go into the final and win it," Rohit told journalist Vimal Kumar on latter's YouTube channel.

"It's good for me but not for the team. I'm not saying my 20-30 runs are going in a winning cause. I focus on how I can best contribute and it benefits the team. Whenever Mumbai Indians has won the tournament, no one from our side won the Orange Cap. There is some reason behind it," he added.

Indian skipper Rohit turned 38 on Wednesday, marking another year of a career that has seen highs and lows and inspirational redemption arcs that will inspire Indian cricket fanatics forever.

In 2007 against Ireland at Belfast, Rohit got to made his international debut, but it was not till the ICC T20 World Cup, where he gathered 88 runs in three innings that the world got to see what the youngster was capable of. Despite a thin structure and a baby-faced look, the Hitman with the bat delivered the most monstrous and speedy hits imaginable.

Since that T20 WC win, Rohit has been a part of nine T20 World Cups, three 50-over World Cup titles and three ICC Champions Trophy titles, with a lot of them defining the Hitman's career in some way or the other.

(With ANI Inputs)