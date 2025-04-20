MI vs CSK Live: Here is what Suryakumar said -

"The amount of talent and firepower we've in this dressing room, all the batters are very flexible in this batting order. The way we've been practicing, it feels good about this batting line-up and it gives us a lot of balance. I've been batting well in the nets, just hoping for a few good knocks which can help the team win. I just focus on my preparation, I am a process oriented man, that's what I try to do during practice sessions. It's not that I don't care about what others think about me. I do speak with them and know what they want to do against me and that's how I prepare. As soon as I hear the sweet spot of my bat, I bat for 10 minutes, leave the spot and go back to the hotel. I don't want to lie, you can't run away from the fact that the other teams are playing well, the top-4 teams are playing at a different level now, but we've been playing a good brand of cricket, have won 2 matches in a row, so we'll continue to do our thing and let's see what happens at the end of 14 games," said MI batter Suryakumar Yadav.