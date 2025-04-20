Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates: Shivam Dube is out after scoring 50 off 32 balls. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are at the middle for four-down Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium. Ashwani Kumar provided MI the first breakthrough as he got the wicket of Rachin Ravindra in the fourth over of the CSK innings. Ayush Mhatre then put the MI bowlers under pressure with some terrific stroke play but he fell to Deepak Chahar in the 7th over on his individual score of 32 off 15. Mitchell Santner removed Shaik Rasheed in the 8th over. Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Live Scorecard)
Match 38, Indian Premier League, 2025, Apr 20, 2025
Play In Progress
MI
CSK
156/5 (18.4)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.36
Batsman
Ravindra Jadeja
38 (30)
Bowler
Mitchell Santner
14/1 (3)
Jasprit Bumrah
21/2 (3.4)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 match -
- 21:07 (IST)
- 20:57 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Shivam Dube departs for fifty!Shivam Dube is out after scoring his half-century. He reached the mark in 30 balls and lost his wicket while trying to hit Jasprit Bumrah for a biggie. He was caught at deep mid-wicket. Ms Dhoni comes to the crease now.CSK 142/4 (16.2)
- 20:47 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Shivam Dube on fire!Trent Boult leaked 15 runs in his third over. Shivam Dube has put the MI bowlers under pressure with some amazing stroke play. He slammed Boult for a four and a six in the over. CSK have five more overs left and they should target something around 180.CSK 118/3 (15)
- 20:36 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Bumrah leaks runs!This turned out to be a little expensive over from Jasprit Bumrah. He leaked 10 runs in it. Ravindra Jadeja slammed the pacer for a four on the second ball of the over. It was a poor short ball down the leg side from Bumrah and Jadeja pulled it away for a four through the deep backward square leg.CSK 92/3 (13)
- 20:26 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Hardik starts with 3-run over!Only three singles came off the first over from Hardik Pandya. MI bowlers have kept things under control. CSK have scored no boundaries in the past 26 balls. CSK need to accelerate a bit. To make things worse, Dube, aruguably their best hitter, is batting on 4 off 11 balls.CSK 73/3 (11)
- 20:22 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Economical over!Will Jacks was brought into the attack and he conceded only four runs in the over. Chennai Super Kings' scoring rate has dipped a lot as both Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja are happy with only the strike rotation in the past two overs. Notably, CSK have scored only 11 runs off the last three overs.CSK 70/3 (10)
- 20:18 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Mumbai Indians in control!Jasprit Bumrah was brought into the attack and he conceded only three runs in his first over. Hardik Pandya has been really good on the captaincy front so far tonight. He has been rotating his bowlers well and the fielding positioning is equally good.CSK 66/3 (9)
- 20:13 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: WICKET!Another wicket for Mumbai Indians and that puts an end to Shaik Rasheed's struggle in the middle. It was a perfect delivery from Mitchell Santner as bowled it around good length, asking the batter to come forward. Rasheed put his front foot forward but missed it completely as the ball spun away after pitching. Rickelton collected the ball and cleaned up the bails in time.CSK 63/3 (8)
- 20:06 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: OUT!Breakthrough for Mumbai Indians! A much-needed one this is as Deepak Chahar has dismissed Ayush Mhatre. It was a slower ball from Chahar and Mhatre hit it high in the air and Mitchell Santner took the catch at long-on. It was a big gamble from Hardik Pandya to hand a fourth over on trot to Deepak Chahar and it has paid off. Mhatre is out for 32 off 15 balls.CSK 57/2 (6.5)
- 19:58 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Runs keep coming for CSK!Nine runs came off the third over from Deepak Chahar. He has failed to get any wicket so far despite getting good swing here. Ayush Mhatre slammed him for a four too. He is looking in great touch and the confidence of the youngster is quite evident from his stroke play.CSK 43/1 (5)
- 19:50 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: FOUR! SIX! SIX!Ayush Mhatre is on fire! What a start this is for his IPL career! He slammed Ashwani Kumar for a four and two consecutive sixes. Mhatre is only 17 years old but no one would believe it after seeing the big shots that he played! Incredible talent! Last night we saw Vaibhav Suryavanshi and now we are witnessing Mhatre.CSK 34/1 (4)
- 19:46 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: WICKET!Rachin Ravindra is gone! Ashwani Kumar has removed the CSK opener for 5 runs off 9 balls. It was a terrific good length ball that swung away from Ravindra and took the outside edge of his bat. Ryan Rickelton took the catch behind the stumps.CSK 16/1 (3.1)
- 19:40 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Good bowling!Impressive first over from Trent Boult. He troubled both the CSK openers with his swing in the over, especially Rachin Ravindra, who is only looking to play it safe. This is the reason, CSK are off to a really slow start here at Wankhede Stadium.CSK 8/0 (2)
- 19:22 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Here is what Suryakumar said -"The amount of talent and firepower we've in this dressing room, all the batters are very flexible in this batting order. The way we've been practicing, it feels good about this batting line-up and it gives us a lot of balance. I've been batting well in the nets, just hoping for a few good knocks which can help the team win. I just focus on my preparation, I am a process oriented man, that's what I try to do during practice sessions. It's not that I don't care about what others think about me. I do speak with them and know what they want to do against me and that's how I prepare. As soon as I hear the sweet spot of my bat, I bat for 10 minutes, leave the spot and go back to the hotel. I don't want to lie, you can't run away from the fact that the other teams are playing well, the top-4 teams are playing at a different level now, but we've been playing a good brand of cricket, have won 2 matches in a row, so we'll continue to do our thing and let's see what happens at the end of 14 games," said MI batter Suryakumar Yadav.
- 19:09 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Here are the playing XIs -Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani KumarChennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
- 19:06 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Here is what MS Dhoni said -"We were looking to bowl first. The main reason is because dew has already started to set in. We are the bottom most team in the table, looking too far ahead will not help us, take one game at a time and keep pushing. We have to play bold cricket but at the same time the batters have to realise what your strengths are, same with the bowlers - that's what we have been telling the departments. The fielding is one area where we haven't taken good catches, coming to the other two departments - we need partnerships while batting or bowling," said CSK captain MS Dhoni.
- 19:05 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Here is what Hardik said at toss -"We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket. Just executing our plans and keep doing what's working for us. That's exciting, we have not played to our potential and gives us an opportunity every game to play to our potential. The man behind me everyone knows how exciting when he comes, CSK v MI is always exciting. Same team," said MI captain Hardik Pandya.
- 18:53 (IST)
- 18:47 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: The return leg of IPL's Clasico!Chennai Super Kings' poor form may take the sheen off the return leg of this year's IPL Clasico but for Mumbai Indians, the contest will present a challenge to change strategy in order to maintain their winning run on Sunday. Mumbai Indians have done well to resurrect their faltering campaign with two consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Hardik Pandya's seventh-placed side still needs to steer through mid-table traffic with several other teams in a similar situation.
- 18:38 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Hardik against Dhoni!It will be interesting to see a veteran captain MS Dhoni coming up against a young captain Hardik Pandya as two most successful teams in IPL history face each other at Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Dhoni is back as CSK captain as their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the season.
- 18:28 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Have a look at squads -Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh PuthurChennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre
