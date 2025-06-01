Former India spinner Murali Kartik has questioned the absence of leggie Karn Sharma from Mumbai Indians' (MI) playing 12s during their IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). Karn, who has played six matches so far this season for MI, last played for the franchise on May 21 against Delhi Capitals (DC) during the league phase. On Friday, MI handed debuts to Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson, but the latter is now unlikely to play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Sunday's Qualifier 2 as the 37-year-old pulled his hamstring during the final over of the match.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Kartik questioned the inclusion of Gleeson in the first place, highlighting Karn's contribution so far this season.

"The way Richard Gleeson clutched his hamstring in the final over, you don't know if he's fit. You don't know whether you'd play him or not. Karn Sharma was playing really good, but suddenly, you've begun to completely ignore him. Santner was sitting on the sidelines when Karn was playing, but now it's the opposite. It's very difficult to call," said Kartik.

Kartik also suggested that pacer Deepak Chahar's availability could come in handy for MI in their match against PBKS. Chahar missed the game against GT as he was struggling with an injury on his leg.

"They would want Deepak Chahar to be fit. They can get the old combination and old formula back. I know Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks aren't there, but Bairstow has performed. If Chahar comes back, they can have more belief," he added.

MI will be eyeing their seventh IPL final after 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, whereas the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to enter the final for the second time after 2014.

PBKS and MI have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 17 and PBKS 15. In IPL 2025, these teams have won one match each.

(With ANI Inputs)