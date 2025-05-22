Mumbai Indians were penalised with a no-ball after a breaking a little-known rule during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. During the third delivery of the fifth over, Will Jacks was bowling to Vipraj Nigam when the umpire decided to signal no-ball. The reason behind the decision was the fact that there were just three fielders on the off-side for MI. According to the official IPL Match Playing Conditions in section 28.4.1, there should be no more than five fielders on the on-side. “At the instant of delivery, there may not be more than 5 fielders on the on side," reads the playing conditions.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav's doughty 73 not out proved to be the difference as Mumbai Indians sealed the fourth and final play-off berth with a 59-run trouncing of Delhi Capitals.

Suryakumar's masterclass — a 43-ball knock with seven fours and half a dozen sixes in adverse situation — paved the way for a dominating win. The five-time champions had not made the play-offs last year.

Delhi Capitals, who came into this contest with their fair share of opportunity to reach the final four, saw the tables being turned on them when MI batters collected 48 runs off the last two overs.

But the visitors were also guilty of a meek reply in a do-or-die contest which had their top-order blown away in the powerplay, leaving the rest of the contest a mere formality.

Chasing 181, Delhi Capitals, who were without regular skipper Axar Patel in this game, rolled over for 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi (39) being the top scorer.

Mitchell Santner was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers, returning 4-0-11-3 and accounting for Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam (20) and Ashutosh Sharma (18). Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed another successful outing as he returned 3.2-0-12-3.

(With PTI inputs)