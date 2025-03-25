MS Dhoni, one of the best finishers in the game, has been sparingly used by Chennai Super Kings as a batter in the past few editions of the IPL. At 43, MS Dhoni is the oldest player in the IPL 2025. Despite his age, MS Dhoni is a regular as a wicketkeeper. However, he has been pushed down the order in batting in the last few seasons. During the IPL 2023, which Chennai Super Kings won, Dhoni could be often seen with a strapped knee. After the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni said how he would undergo surgery and continue in the IPL.

Regarding him being pushed down the order, Dhoni said that it was a conscious decision.

"I had a little issue with my knee (during IPL 2023) but last year it was more manageable," Dhoni said on JioHotstar.

"Also, there was selection for the (T20) world cup. If you look at our team Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube were among the contenders. So, you obviously want to give them the chance (to stake their claim)."

"Mera selection nahi hona hai (I am not going to be selected and not competing for a spot). And they were doing the job (well). It's not like that franchise is getting harmed if you are promoting players. Overall, if everybody is fulfilling their responsibilities and taking the pressure of then why not? So that was the thinking behind. But if they weren't playing that well then, the thinking changes. If a decision benefits everyone, then why not?"

MS Dhoni also clarified that all crucial decisions, such as bowling changes and field placements, were solely made by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, with his role being limited to offering guidance following his decision to pass the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Gaikwad.

Dhoni, who led CSK in 212 matches, winning 128 games while losing 82 matches since the IPL began in 2008 except for the two seasons when the franchise was suspended due to spot-fixing, stepped down as the captain of the CSK on the eve of 2024 IPL and handed over the reins to Gaikwad, who has been part of the franchise since 2019.

"You have to look at the long-term picture. More often than not, the batsmen who are part of your core squad and do well for you are the ones you can rely on for a longer period. With bowlers, especially fast bowlers, there is always a tendency for injuries.

"Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. He has done well for us. His temperament is very good—he's very calm, very composed. He and Fleming get along very well. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership. We were quite sure Ruturaj would be good for us," Dhoni said.