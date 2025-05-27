Former India cricketer Atul Wassam feels MS Dhoni is unlikely to take up a coaching role after he is done playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just like previous seasons, Dhoni's playing future remains in the air after he continued the tradition of neither confirming nor denying his participation for the next year. Speaking at the post-match press conference, following CSK's win over Gujarat Titans (GT), Dhoni said he has 4-5 months to decide on his future, raising hopes that the 43-year-old might play another season.

Wassam suggested that while Dhoni might be perfect for a mentor's role, doesn't have the patience to take up a full-time coaching role.

"I think he is fit for a mentor, but for coaching, Dhoni does not have patience. Because you know if he becomes a coach, then his lifestyle will keep looping the same way, like touring with the team and all that. Why would he want all that?" Wassan said on the Bails and Banter show on OTTPlay.

Wassan pointed out that coaching can be as demanding as being a player, something which Dhoni might not be willing to do.

"No, coaching is for people who are control-fixed, like Gautam Gambhir, because he needs importance but mentoring is like 'come, have a sit, let's eat together,' and some players actually approach you. So you don't have to be the mentor, but there is mentoring going on around the whole universe of cricket. People who are close to you will approach you and take advice, whether you are a mentor or not," he explained.

Although CSK ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a commanding win in their final league game, the 43-year-old struggled to replicate his past form. He managed 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 marked a significant drop from the explosive 220.55 he recorded in the previous season.