MS Dhoni slammed a massive six but that ended up in the hands of Ravindra Jadeja near the Chennai Super Kings dugout during the IPL 2025 encounter against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. During the 19th over of the CSK innings, Dhoni sent the crowd into frenzy as he slammed Chahal for a six over long-in. The ball sailed over the boundary line but was caught by Jadeja who was standing near his team's dugout. What followed was an unique celebration from the all-rounder that left the fans amused. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with fans loving the camaraderie.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their eighth defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in a closely fought contest. Despite a much-improved batting performance, MS Dhoni felt the team fell just short of a competitive total.

"I think the batting, yes it was the first time we put enough runs on the board, but I feel it was slightly short of a par score," Dhoni said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It's demanding on the batsmen but we needed slightly more. The partnership between Curran and Brevis was fantastic. I think we need to take our catches," he added.

CSK posted 190, largely built around a fine knock from Sam Curran, who smashed 88 off 47 balls--his highest score in the IPL. Partnering him was young Dewald Brevis, who contributed 32 off 26 balls, including two boundaries and a six. The pair added a partnership of 78 runs in the middle overs.

Speaking about Curran, Dhoni said, "I think Curran is a fighter, we all know. Unfortunately, whenever we have tried to give him a chance so far, it was a slow wicket, but today's wicket was the best one we had at home this season."

The CSK skipper also praised Brevis for his intent and energy, highlighting the impact he can have in the middle order.

"I think it's momentum in the middle order and he's a very good fielder and he has good power so he can hit good balls for boundaries. He brings energy in the field too. We needed that fresh air, someone not caught up in the spiral. He can be an asset going forward," Dhoni added.

