Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Friday surpassed former left-hand batter Suresh Raina to become the highest run-getter for the five-time champions in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished this milestone during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where he smashed an unbeaten 30 runs off just 16 balls, laced with three boundaries and two maximums in his innings. With this knock, the 43-year-old surpassed Raina to achieve the landmark of highest run-getter for the franchise.

Currently, Dhoni has a total of 4699 runs in the 204 innings, which has come at an impressive average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 139.43. On the other hand, before retiring from the sport, the southpaw went on to score 4687 runs in 171 innings he played for the Chennai-based franchise.

The other players on the list are Faf Du Plessis (2721 runs in 86 innings), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (2433* runs from 67 innings), and Ravindra Jadeja (1939 runs off 127 innings). Gaikwad and Jadeja are still playing for the franchise, whereas Du Plessis has joined Delhi Capitals as vice-captain for the ongoing season.

Recapping the IPL 2025 clash between Super Kings and Rajat Patidar-led side, tight bowling spells from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal helped RCB secure a 50-run win over Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

With two wins in as many games, RCB is at the top of the points table. It was RCB's first win against CSK at the Yellow Army's home ground of Chepauk Stadium since 2008. Patidar was awarding the Player of the Match for his brilliant fifty in the first innings.

