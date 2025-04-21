MS Dhoni was criticised by fans on social media after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squandered a golden DRS opportunity against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 clash. The incident happened on the fifth ball of the first over, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, with MI chasing 177 at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a pitched up delivery with a hint of swing, and Ryan Rickelton all ends up, before hitting the pads. There were a few half-hearted appeals, including Khaleel, for an LBW.

However, CSK captain MS Dhoni decided not to take the review. But, the replays showed that the ball was hitting leg stump and there was no inside edge either.

Fans, however, were quick to blast Dhoni, who has been often likened to DRS, due to his ability to capitalised on close calls.

But But But DRS stands for Dhoni Review System . Didn't appealed at all pic.twitter.com/6f9yBIfsCs — Cricket enthusiastic (@AnishShres59445) April 20, 2025

Hardik Pandya missed a review against Rasheed



MS Dhoni misses a review against Rickelton



Low quality DRS usage at display#CSKvMI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/fbdPdbrzrI — Crisportsindai (@MoolChad301) April 20, 2025

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struck vital half-centuries while 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre dazzled to guide Chennai Super Kings to 176 for five.

Sent in at No. 4 as early as in the seventh over, Jadeja (53 not out off 35 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) hit his maiden fifty of the season alike Dube (50 off 32 balls, 2x4s, 4x6) to lift CSK after the five-time champions appeared to have lost their way.

Mhatre gave CSK the impetus early on with a 15-ball 32, studded with four boundaries and two sixes, to make an impact in his maiden outing but MI got things under control with some disciplined bowling.

But CSK, who appeared to be buckling under pressure, were rescued by Jadeja and Dube, whose fourth-wicket stand gave them a strong footing in the second half of the innings.

Dube perished against Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) in the following over but not before completing an important half-century off 32 balls, having put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket to give direction to CSK's otherwise faltering innings.

Jadeja brought up his maiden fifty in the final over with a six off Boult.

(With PTI Inputs)