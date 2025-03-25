Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped praise on MS Dhoni's longevity after the ex-CSK skipper pulled off a lightning-fast stumping in their IPL 2025 opener against Mumbai Indians. Sidhu even claimed Dhoni could still smash a half-century for CSK at 50. Dhoni stumped Suryakumar Yadav when the MI captain failed to read Noor Ahmed's googly as he tried to drag his backfoot back into the crease but could not do it as Dhoni was quick to collect the ball and took off the bails in his vintage style. This was Dhoni's 44th stumping in the IPL.

"At 43 years old, he is still the best. He's like old wine getting better with time. Just look at his fitness. A wicketkeeper's survival depends on it, and Dhoni's technique, combined with his effortless execution, is remarkable. The respect he has earned over the years is simply astounding," Sidhu said on JioHotstar.

In a million-dollar gesture after CSK's win, Dhoni shook hands with the opposition players, he then patted on 24-year-old Vignesh Puthur, a 24-year-old spinner, who created an impact on his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians.

"It was the sweetest and most heartwarming sight when he walked up to young Vignesh, patted him on the back, and encouraged him. That kind of motivation is like premium gasoline; it fuels a player to overcome life's toughest challenges. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni has won hearts," Sindhu noted.

Dhoni, who will turn 44 in July, is playing in his 18th straight IPL season, 16 of these representing CSK. He has so far played 264 games and scored 5243 runs, placing him sixth on the all-time run list, with 24 half-centuries to his name.

Hailing Dhoni's fitness, Sindhu added, "He has nothing left to prove, yet people don't want him to leave the game. And l'd bet my life on one thing - he might just be the only cricketer who could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50!"

In the match, Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-centuries guided CSK to a 4-wicket victory against MI at Chepauk on Sunday.

Ravindra played a crucial supporting role, finishing with 65 from 45 balls and sealing the win with a massive six off Mitchell Santner in the first delivery of the final over, despite wickets falling at the other end.

New Zealand cricketing legend Kane Williamson shared his thoughts on Rachin Ravindra's innings and said, "His contribution was crucial, especially in the partnerships he built. Ruturaj played fluently, striking at 200 on a surface that wasn't easy to bat on. However, the skill and temperament required on this wicket were exemplified by Rachin Ravindra.

"He anchored the innings and guided his team to victory, which was great to witness. It also served as a clear blueprint for Chennai at home."