Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic victory over arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led side completely dominated MS Dhoni's men in all the departments and claimed a nine-wicket win. Opting to bowl, MI restricted CSK to 176/5 in 20 overs despite half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. Later, the hosts did not face any hiccups as their star opener Rohit Sharma battled through his lean patch and hammered 76* off 45 balls and took MI across the line in just 15.4 overs.

After facing a humiliating defeat, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was visibly upset. As the match ended, the players lined up for the handshake but Dhoni walked up to the umpire and had an animated discussion with him.

Dhoni umpire argument pic.twitter.com/FsXJd9599Z — Pappu Plumber (@tappumessi) April 20, 2025

As the audio of their discussion was muted, the reason of their chat could not be determined. However, the video went viral on social media, leaving the fans puzzled.

The defeat saw CSK remain rock bottom while MI rose to the sixth spot, having registered their third straight win.

"I think we were quite below par, because we all knew that dew will come in the second half and we were in a position to exploit the middle overs, and I just felt that Bumrah being one of the best death bowlers in the world right now, I felt once they started their death bowling early, that was the time we should have capitalized and started our slog slightly early," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation.

At the end, Dhoni also dropped a big hint over CSK's next year plans, saying though the team would want to qualify for the playoffs this campaign as well, if not, the target is the start preparing plans for next year.

"Those are the question marks we have got, few catches and that will help. Other than that we are just trying to plug in the holes, with all the games that are in front of us that we are supposed to win, we just take it one game at a time and if we lose a few, what will be important for us is to get the right combination for next year. You don't want too many players getting changed, what will be important is to try and qualify, but if not get a secured 11 for next year and come back strong," he concluded.