Is the end near for MS Dhoni? Krishnamachari Srikkanth certainly think so. According to the former India opener, Dhoni's struggles seem more than evident, adding that it's time for him to call it quits as far as his Indian Premier League (IPL) career is concerned. Dhoni, who will turn 44 in July this year, replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain mid-season after an elbow injury cut short the latter's campaign. However, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for a second successive season, with Dhoni looking cluless at times.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth suggested that Dhoni's fitness levels have dropped and he can no longer meet the demands of playing in the IPL.

"Dhoni is also ageing, you can't expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can't keep coming and messing it up, if you are not able to do it, say you're not able to do it and walk away. That's a call Dhoni can only take. Whether he will continue, if he continues, then in what role: captain, wicket keeper or finisher? In all fairness, his reflexes has gone down. His knees might have given up, his fitness, reflex level everything will obviously come down. And moreover, the top order is flopping" said Srikkanth.

"The problem with CSK today is that Dhoni is not able to replicate his own game. Spinners are tying him down. Once, he used to hit off spinners 10 rows into the stands. In all fairness, he is struggling," he added.

On Tuesday, CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and now look destined to finish the season rock bottom.

Dhoni scripted a huge milestone as he became the fourth Indian batter to smash 350 sixes in the T20 format.

The 43-year-old became just the fourth Indian batter to achieve the feat after Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (434) and Suryakumar Yadav (368). Overall, the flamboyant Chris Gayle holds the record for most T20 maximums with a staggering tally of 1,056.

CSK's veteran exploits ended on the penultimate delivery of the first innings. Dhoni powerfully paddled the low full toss, but Tushar Deshpande put his hands out at short fine, and the ball stayed stuck in them. With commentators trying to grasp Deshpande's piece of magic, Dhoni, with a wry smile, walked back to the dressing room with 16(17).

(With ANI Inputs)