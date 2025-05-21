Legendary South Africa cricket team fast bowler Dale Steyn took a brutal dig at Chennai Super Kings' decision to send Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to bat in the Top 5 during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Both all-rounders were sent to bat ahead of Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni after CSK suffered a collapse at the top of their innings. However, the move did not work out in their favour as they were dismissed for 13 and 1 respectively. Steyn took to social media to express his feelings regarding the tactic and even took a cheeky dig. “CSK 3 down and they send 2 bowlers to bat. Sometimes I feel their math is not mathing," Steyn wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Coming to the match, Dhoni on Tuesday advised the young Indian batters who have impressed in the IPL to remain calm under pressure and try to maintain consistency if they wish to realise their potential going forward.

Dhoni's CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their penultimate match to remain at the bottom of the 10-team IPL table.

Rajasthan Royals concluded their woeful 2025 IPL campaign with a comfortable win after prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved the way with a mature 57-run knock.

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get .... they have the ability to hit sixes at any stage," Dhoni said when asked about his advice to the youngsters who have excelled in this IPL.

"Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise ... learn from senior players and coaching staff .. it's about reading the game ... this would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well." Asked about the match, Dhoni said his side lost one or two extra wickets at the start.

"If you look at the amount of runs we had put on the board, it was very good, but you got to see the wickets column as it puts pressure on the lower-middle order that you might not bat 20 overs.

"I think Brevis' innings was very nice, he was taking chances and I feel run-rate was nice, that's the phase we want to improve slightly. I felt the run-rate was up but where we lacked was losing 1-2 extra wickets at the start." "(Pacer) Kamboj is good, he gets a lot of movement, his balls hit you harder than what you might expect, he's good ... he's done well, bowling three overs in the powerplay is tough." RR ended their campaign with four wins and 10 losses and captain Sanju Samson admitted that his side committed mistakes and that they could have done better.

"The way people are looking at powerplay. There is not much difference in quality of teams. The margin of error in winning and losing is so less. We have to sit back and do a proper review," he said.

(With PTI inputs)