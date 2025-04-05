Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has reflected on his game and highlighted the importance of self-belief, hard work, and consistency in achieving success in cricket. While speaking on 'Gen Bold'--a special show on JioHotstar he acknowledged the sacrifices demanded by the sport and emphasized the need for dedicated effort in all aspects, from practice and training to diet and mindset. Jaiswal believed that success would eventually follow by putting in the effort, staying consistent, and pushing oneself. His focus on preparation, maintaining the right mindset, and believing in himself showcased a strong work ethic and a positive attitude that are essential for achieving goals in any field.

"I have a lot of faith in myself--my game, my thoughts, and my abilities. Ultimately, it's my responsibility to take my career forward, and I know how hard I need to work. Cricket demands a lot of sacrifices, but people only notice them when you achieve something or perform well. For me, if I want to succeed, I need to work hard in every aspect--whether it's practice, training, diet, or mindset. When you put in the effort day and night, stay consistent, and keep pushing yourself, the results will eventually follow. My focus has always been on preparation, maintaining the right mindset, and believing in myself. Cricket takes time, but if you do the right things, success will come." Yashasvi Jaiswal said while speaking on Gen Bold, a special show on JioHotstar.

Jaiswal also reflected on his brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League, where he scored a century: "That day was special. I approached it with the same mindset I always have--trusting my preparation and believing that I could do it. And when I achieved it, I felt immense gratitude."

Jaiswal thanked the Rajasthan Royals for their support and guidance over the past six years. He highlighted the valuable lessons learned from senior players, emphasizing the importance of continuous growth and improvement. He's excited about the future and hopes to continue entertaining the fans.

"I especially want to thank Rajasthan Royals for the way they have nurtured me over the years. I've been with them for six years, and they have always taken great care of me. Throughout my TATA IPL journey, I've learned a lot from my senior players. I've gained valuable insights into how to evolve my game, where I can improve, and what adjustments I need to make. I'm enjoying every moment, and I'm sure the journey ahead will be amazing. More than anything, I would love to keep entertaining the fans."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)