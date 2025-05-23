Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh paid tribute to his teammate Digvesh Rathi during an Indian Premier League 2025 match vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday. Notably, spinner Digvesh missed the game as he was serving a one-match suspension for his tussle with SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma in LSG's previous game. Digvesh had taken out his trademark 'notebook' celebration after dismissing Abhishek and also gave a send-off to the batter.

The act of Digvesh didn't go well with Abhishek. The SRH opener charged at the spinner in anger, resulting in the umpires intervening and making peace between the two players. After the game, both players were penalised for the spat.

When Akash bowled GT batter Jos Buttler, he imitated the 'notebook' celebration of Digvesh. Watch it here -

Akash Singh's wicket celebration isn't just about the game-it's personal. A silent message to Digvesh Rathi after that fiery exchange.

Akash Singh does the notebook celebration to dedicate it to Digvesh Rathi who is suspended.

Akash Singh took the wicket of Buttler then he celebrated the Notebook celebration of Digvesh Rathi

The war of words between Abhishek and Digvesh was not limited to the game, the spat continued even after the contest. During the post-match handshake, the duo again exchanged some words and this time, LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya also intervened and urged them to sort the differences out. Few moments later, both Abhishek and Digvesh were seen walking with their arms on each other's shoulders.

Amid all this drama, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka also came out and had a quick chat with Abhishek. In this moment, SRH batter Ishan Kishan was also present with the duo, and some pictures of their meeting went viral on social media.

Later, Abhishek also stated that everything was fine between him and Digvesh.

Talking about the game on Thursday, Mitchell Marsh slammed his maiden IPL century as LSG beat playoff-bound GT by 33 runs to snap a four-match losing streak. Marsh scored 117 off just 62 balls while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 56 from 27 balls, helping LSG post a massive total of 235 for 2.

In reply, Will O'Rourke bagged three wickets to help LSG restrict DC to 202/9 in 20 overs.