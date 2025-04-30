Undeterred by a third home defeat, spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said Delhi Capitals are determined to bounce back, not just to reach the playoffs but to secure a top-two finish in the IPL standings. DC suffered a 14-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders after falling short in their chase of 205, and Nigam admitted a few shot selection errors cost them the match on Tuesday. "There are some decisions that we take at the last moment, because of which the game gets messed up sometimes here and there. But we are still in the top four, and we have five more games left, in which we will try to come back and finish in the top two," Nigam told reporters.

The Capitals currently have 12 points and occupy the fourth spot on the table.

"Our plan was to target their two main spinners and we did that in the first two overs but there were a few moments where we erred in our shot selection or something like that happened because of which our set players got out.

"Against such a bowling line-up, it is very difficult to come and play a shot immediately. That's why if the set players kept playing, we would have easily won the match," Nigam said.

The 20-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder, who went wicketless in the last four games, returned with figures of 2 for 41 and also scored a 19-ball 38.

"IPL is a journey where you always face ups and downs. But the main thing is how strong your mindset is, how the team atmosphere is — the seniors' role is very important, and they have always backed me." The Uttar Pradesh cricketer showcased his batting prowess, smashing five fours and two sixes to give DC a glimmer of hope against KKR.

"Till last year, I had performed the same way in domestic cricket as well. I had scored 70-75 runs in 2-3 matches, but in between, I flopped in a few innings, because of which my confidence went down, and then you need support or a backup time. So it was a good thing that I got my form as soon as I came to IPL."

Rahane may need a couple of days to recover: Anukul Roy

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane suffered a hand injury during the win over Delhi Capitals, prompting senior spinner Sunil Narine to lead the side in the final nine overs.

Rahane hurt his hand while fielding at short cover, when a firm shot from DC opener Faf du Plessis struck him, forcing the captain off the field for medical attention. With his hand heavily strapped, he did not return.

KKR spinner Anukul Roy said the doctors will assess and determine the severity of the injury.

"It doesn't look too serious. He may need a couple of days to recover. The doctors will assess and provide more clarity, but for now, he's doing fine. He got a few stitches," said Anukul.

Defending 205, Rahane's gamble to toss the ball to Anukul (1/27), who was playing his first game this season, paid off as the spinner produced an early breakthrough, dismissing Abishek Porel (4) on the second ball of the innings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)