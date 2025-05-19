Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav snapped at an on-field umpire after his LBW appeal against Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan was upheld. The incident occurred on the first delivery of the 8th over when Kuldeep outfoxed Sudharsan with a googly. Despite the loud appeals from the DC players, the umpire didn't raise his fingers. Despite DC losing a review a couple of balls earlier, captain Axar Patel decided to take the DRS on Kuldeep's request.

However, the replays showed that the ball was just clipping the leg stump on umpire's call. Irked by the unfortunate call, Kuldeep confronted the official after the umpire's call came to Sudharsan's rescue.

Axar had to calm Kuldeep down, while Faf du Plessis also came running in to get a close look into the matter. However, Kuldeep could be penalised for his actions if found guilty of breaching the IPL 'Code of Conduct'.

Meanwhile, GT sealed their IPL 2025 playoffs spot with a ten-wicket thrashing of DC. Their win also allowed RCB and Punjab Kings to book their respective slots as well. The result also meant DC, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are in the fight for the remaining playoffs spot.

After KL Rahul's majestic 112 not out off 65 balls, laced with 14 fours and four sixes, carried DC to 199/3, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made the chase a literal stroll in the park and did not even seem to break a sweat by completing the chase in 19 overs through their risk-free and conventional shots.

While Sudharsan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls - his second IPL century laced with 12 fours and four sixes, Gill was unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls - hitting three fours and seven sixes.

