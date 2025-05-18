KL Rahul shattered Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul reached the stunning milestone during the IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The record previously belonged to Kohli who slammed 8000 runs in 243 innings. However, Rahul achieved the feat in just 224 innings and in the process, he became the first Indian batter to score 8000 T20 runs in under 230 innings. Overall, Chris Gayle tops the list with 213 innings while Babar Azam is second with 218 innings. Rahul is currently third in the elite list.

Fastest to 8000 runs in T20s (by innings)

213 - Chris Gayle

218 - Babar Azam

224 - KL Rahul*

243 - Virat kohli

244 - Mohammad Rizwan

Players from both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) lined paid tribute to the Indian armed forces by standing up for the Indian national anthem ahead of their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Following a ten-day pause in IPL 2025 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament had its first full match on resumption when Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by ten runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday afternoon.

While the game was finishing in Jaipur, both DC and GT playing elevens, along with match officials – on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Keyur Kelkar, third umpire Rohan Pandit and match referee Arjan Kripal Singh sang the national anthem together to honour the valuable contributions of the Indian Armed Forces and protecting India from the attacks of enemies across the border before the match began.

In addition to this, ‘Thank you armed forces' was the message being displayed on the screens as well as boundary lines of the stadium when the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana' was being played. After the national anthem was over, fans in the stadium chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in chorus.

(With IANS inputs)