Delhi Capitals star batter KL Rahul revealed the story behind the name of his daughter 'Evaarah'. Rahul and his wife - actress Athiya Shetty - became parents in March 2025 and the Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter has now revealed that he found the name somewhere and googled its meaning. However, he added that it took some time for him to convince Athiya about the name. “It was a name that I just stumbled upon. We did go through a couple of name books that were sent by some close friends. Then I googled Evaarah and checked what the meaning is," Rahul said at an event.

“I loved it from the moment I saw it. It took me a little time to convince Athiya. But her parents and my parents loved it. Then she slowly fell in love with that name," Rahul added.

KL Rahul is best placed to bat at number four and keep wickets for India in next year's T20 World Cup, believes Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen.

With his intent in the shortest format being questioned in the past, Rahul has tweaked his approach to be the leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals this season.

The competition for the wicket-keeper-batter's slot in the national team is stiff with Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan being the other options for the selectors.

Rahul has not been a part of India's T20 setup since the 2022 World Cup but Pietersen reckons not only has he done enough to warrant a comeback, he is best suited for the wicket-keeper-batter's role.

"I'd bat KL at four for India in T20 cricket. I think you guys have got plenty of opening batters.

"But the way KL Rahul is playing cricket now, he would be my first choice to bat at four, and keep wickets for India," said Pietersen.

(With PTI inputs)