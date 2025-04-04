Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team in the Indian Premier League's history to register 20-plus wins against three different teams following their resounding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Kolkata stood triumphant after executing the blueprint for success against the Sunrisers to perfection on their home turf. The Knight Riders pummelled and silenced the Pat Cummins-led side with an emphatic 80-run success. As KKR got its hands on the second win of the season, the defending champions became the first team to secure 20-plus wins against three different sides.

Kolkata boasts 20 victories each against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR has also stood victorious a whopping 21 times against Punjab Kings in the cash-rich league.

KKR's dominance began after SRH skipper Cummins put them to bat. Their decision initially paid off after they sent Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine back to the dressing room for single digits, reducing KKR to 16/2.

However, the momentum swung in KKR's favour following a swift counterattack led by skipper Ajinkya Rahane (38 in 27 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes).

The Sunrisers momentarily bounced back after KKR lost the two stars in a flurry. Venkatesh Iyer (60 in 29 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (32* in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took the brunt on their shoulders and powered KKR to 200/6 in their 20 overs with a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket.

SRH's pursuit of 201 was derailed in the powerplay after losing its top order in the powerplay. Vaibhav Arora (3/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/22) stood out, as only Heinrich Klaasen (33 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) posed a threat to Kolkata's supremacy.

With this win, KKR's campaign is somewhat back on track, with two wins and two defeats. They are in the fifth spot. SRH are at the bottom with a win and three losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)