Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur shared a banter ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Both MI and LSG have lost two out of three games so far in the tournament, and sit 6th and 7th, respectively. Ahead of the match, Rohit reunited with his India and Mumbai teammate Shardul, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction before being signed by LSG as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan. Rohit and Shardul share a great bond, having played plenty of cricket together.

MI shared a video of Rohit walking up to meet Shardul and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, where the all-rounder jokingly called himself as "Lord".

"Rohit Sharma comes to the ground to meet just one person," said Thakur in Hindi. "The Lord".

"Khudko the Lord bolra hai (He is calling himself the Lord," Rohit can be heard as saying.

"Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam! (Why not, it's you who gave me this name)," Thakur replied.

MI have secured just one victory so far--a home win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)--while suffering two away defeats against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

LSG, too, have expressed dissatisfaction with their home conditions, with mentor Zaheer Khan openly criticizing the Lucknow curator after their match against Punjab Kings.

Rohit is yet to hit the ground running in this year's IPL. His returns so far--13, 8, and 0--have come through soft dismissals in two games and a stunning delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the third.

However, MI batting coach insisted they are not overly concerned about the form of their most seasoned player.

"I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game," Pollard said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well," he added.

"There are times when you have a couple of low scores ... he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurised in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score and then we'll be on to the next hot topic," he noted.

(With ANI Inputs)