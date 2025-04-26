The abysmal IPL 2025 campaign of Chennai Super Kings faced yet another setback on Friday as they suffered a five-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing at their own fortress - Chepauk, the MS Dhoni-led side completely succumbed against SRH's bowling attack and got bundled out for 154. Later in the chase, SRH did face some hiccups but went across the line with eight balls to spare. Pacer Harshal Patel was the star performer for Hyderabad with his four-wicket haul as he also gave SRH co-owner Kavya Maran a brilliant moment to celebrate.

There were contrasting emotions on the ground on Friday as CSK were having a tough time on the field. In the 17th over, Harshal dismissed Dhoni, who was caught by Abhishek Sharma.

As the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was making his way back to the dugout with a disappointing look on his face, the camera panned towards Kavya, who joyously celebrated his dismissal.

Kavya Maran reaction after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dismissal.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/evZSVlIfKk — The sports (@the_sports_x) April 25, 2025

Earlier in the day, she also gave a memorable reaction after SRH batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis pulled off a sensational catch.

CSK batter Dewald Brevis smashed a powerful flat shot down the ground at long-off where Mendis was stationed. It was a half-volley from SRH pacer Harshal Patel and Brevis had slammed it really hard. The ball was curving away from Mendis but the ambidextrous jumped to his left to take a superb catch.

Talking about the match, Harshal Patel bagged a four-fer as SRH bowled CSK out for 154, before Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy played handy cameos to see their side through with eight balls to spare.

With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically. CSK remained bottom of the points table while SRH jumped a place to rise to the eighth spot. This was SRH's first win at the Chepauk against CSK.

"Very pleasing win. We have been trying the same in the 3-4-5 games but some of the pieces have been missing in every single game . For all of it to come together, when we need to win all our games is pretty pleasing. I figured out pretty early, hitting the lengths and keeping it at the sticks was important. It was tough to hit the horizontal bat shots. I wanted the batters to hit me over square-leg and mid-wicket. So, I kept pulling the length back and mixing my pace up," said SRH pacer Harshal Patel after the victory.