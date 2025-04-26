Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran truly wears emotions on her sleeve. Often present in the stands to cheer her team, Maran hasn't had a lot to celebrate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, with the franchise only recording 2 wins in 7 matches so far. In the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, Maran looked in an angry avatar as SRH star Harshal Patel dropped an easy catch of Ravindra Jadeja. Maran, sitting in the stands, seemingly yelled at Harshal for costing the team a big wicket.

Jadeja was batting on 9 when a miscued shot from Jadeja looked to be landing safely into the hands of Harshal. However, the pacer let the ball slip through his hands, hence letting down Zeeshan Ansari and his team. Maran was understandably furious.

Jadeja went on to score 21 runs off 17 balls before being dismissed by Kamindu Mendis.

SRH entered the match desperate for wins, after enduring a torrid time in the first half of the campaign. The franchise also brought back Mohammed Shami into the team after leaving him out in the previous game. Shami rewarded the team with a wicket on the first ball of the match. SRH ultimately won the match by

It was the Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins who won the toss and opted to field first.

"We gonna have a bowl first. Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of loses but it is a new venue and boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total and otherwise also, backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry," Cummins said at the time of toss.

CSK also made a few changes to the team after enduring a similarly poor run as SRH.

"Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. Almost in all the departments when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well. We want to get the process right and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games. We are looking at one game at a time and we are looking at few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to. We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best, I feel the old red soil wicket was a good one, the one before 2010 Champions League. We have made 2 changes. Rachin and Shankar out. Brevis and Hooda in," CSK skipper Dhoni said during toss.