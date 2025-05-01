Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes Karun Nair hasn't "made the most of the second chance that cricket has given him" following his sub-par performance during Delhi Capitals' 14-run defeat against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. "Dear cricket, give me one more chance," Karun's tweet on December 10, 2022, became a reality during the pulsating clash between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In Delhi's pursuit of a daunting 206-run target, Karun lit the Arun Jaitley Stadium with his sizzling 89 from 40 deliveries, leaving the spectators mesmerised and former cricketers in awe of his prolific batting form.

However, since showing signs of promise, Karun's charm has vanished into thin air. In the aftermath of his rollicking display, the 32-year-old has lost his mojo and mustered up just 65 runs in the last five innings.

While analysing DC's failed pursuit of a 205-run target against the Knight Riders, Chopra didn't mince his words while dropping a verdict on Karun's form in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"Karun Nair hasn't made the most of the second chance that cricket has given him. This was a kind of run chase where the eight overs from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had to be negotiated. I think KL Rahul's run-out was absolutely critical. After that, it was their last opportunity. When Tristan Stubbs didn't contribute, it felt like Delhi was going to fall short," Chopra said on JioHotstar.

"Delhi Capitals had their chances to seal the deal, but it wasn't just about Faf du Plessis. Someone else had to bat alongside him and take the game deep to build pressure. They didn't start well," he added.

Kolkata's premier spinner Sunil Narine was the prime architect behind Delhi's downfall. DC was cruising in the chase with Faf du Plessis and skipper Axar Patel, who kept the defending champions at bay with their controlled aggression. The 76-run stand kept Delhi in the driver's seat, but the dynamics completely shifted in Kolkata's favour after Axar lost his precious wicket to the ever-effective Narine.

Axar leaned back to clear the ball over extra-cover. The ball struck the upper half of the bat, and Harshit Rana took a clean catch to put Axar's return ticket to the dressing room on 43(23). Tristan Stubbs' stumps were rattled following his failed attempt to flick the ball away.

Faf (62) made room for himself but didn't find the desired connection and dispatched the ball straight to Rinku Singh. Delhi lost its middle order within three overs, and Narine had three priceless scalps to his name. Apart from his stellar display with the ball, he orchestrated KL Rahul's run out with a precise direct hit.

"First, he batted brilliantly, and then he bowled. But let's not forget -- that KL Rahul run-out was a direct hit from Sunil Narine. I honestly don't remember the last time he affected a direct-hit run-out. That was the turning point. Delhi still had a chance at that moment, but the momentum shifted completely once Narine started taking wickets," he said.

"Especially since Varun Chakravarthy wasn't at his best -- he was leaking runs and lacked the confidence to bowl slower. That's when it became imperative for Narine to deliver, and he did," he added.