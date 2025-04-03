Gujarat Titans senior batter Jos Buttler admitted that he was "embarrassed" at dropping Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt while keeping in their IPL match, but he was able to make amends, using the long handle to help his side to an eight-wicket win. Buttler struck and imperious 73 not out off just 39 balls, with his innings marked by creativity and sustained aggression, as GT chased down the target of 170 in 17.5 overs on Wednesday. "I don't know, pretty embarrassed. We know Salt is a dangerous player. I barely got a glove on it and it hit me in the chest, so was determined to score some runs," said the England stalwart after the match.

Buttler dropped a regulation catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj in the first over after RCB were sent in to bat. Salt charged down the track, looking to slap the ball through the off-side but it took the edge and went through to Buttler who, however, barely got a glove to it.

GT captain Shubman Gill and Siraj were celebrating even before the ball had reached the keeper, only for Buttler to spill it.

"As a team, we did not field well... fielded poorly. Had we fielded better, myself included, we would have chased less. Nice win and well deserved. But really enjoyed it. Felt the bowlers did a fantastic job," said the 34-year-old England great.

The Englishman was slightly jittery to begin with but once he found the right gears, he was unstoppable, fetching those thunderous shots off the shelf regularly.

Buttler, who gave up the England white-ball captaincy after their Champions Trophy exit, said he was motivated by "a few months of pretty unenjoyable cricket".

"Tried to play with freedom and intent -- had a few months of unenjoyable cricket, trying to give my best and excited to be here.

"There was a bit in the wicket, so the two openers played sensibly to take the sting out of that and set up the chase.

"We have got a lot of bases covered -- fantastic seam-bowling unit, the spinners and a fantastic batting unit as well."