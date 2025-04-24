Jasprit Bumrah's return to cricket action has coincided with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning three games on the trot in IPL 2025. However, the 31-year-old has come under a bit of criticism for his behaviour on the field during the match between MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After being hit for a six by SRH batter Abhinav Manohar, Bumrah dealt a fast, near waist-high full toss at him which hit the batter, causing him to fall to the ground. However, Bumrah walked straight back to his mark without checking in on Manohar, an action that fans criticised.

Bowling the 13th over, Bumrah had been smashed for six by Manohar on the second ball of the over. The very next ball, Bumrah's attempted yorker ended up being a full toss that hit Manohar, causing him to fall to the ground.

But instead of checking in on Manohar, Bumrah walked straight back.

Fans on social media were not happy with Bumrah's reaction.

Sorry to say but bumrah is not a sport.

Observed it multiples times now



When someone hits him up specially sixes, he gets angry towards that player. Previously karun, now manohar, after full toss did not even bother to check on him, because he had hit a six off him. #SRHvsMI — Jain (@rbainara) April 23, 2025

I think Jasprit Bumrah should've checked on the Abhinav Manohar instead of just turning and walking away. Do all bowlers usually react like this or Bumrah only ?#SRHvMI #MIvSRH #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/zQ61LTUs8k — Niharika Fraser Stubbs (@McGurk_Tristan) April 23, 2025

Bumrah not even bothering after hitting Manohar, not even a look back. It's basic human thing to check .



Went on to fight with Karun Nair when he got smashed all over the ground .



May he is not that great if a human as he seems to be. — (@raghu_adapa) April 23, 2025

Bumrah completed 300 T20 wickets, becoming the only fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone.

Bumrah reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium.

During the match, Bumrah delivered a spell of 1/39 in four overs. He also got the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, who had performed a remarkable rescue act for SRH.

In five matches in the IPL 2025 so far, Bumrah has taken five wickets at an average of 31.60, with best figures of 2/25.

Now, Bumrah has 300 wickets in 238 matches, with best figures of 5/10. He has joined Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (373 scalps) in an elite company of Indian bowlers who have taken 300 wickets.

He has also levelled with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians (MI) with 170 wickets. In 138 matches, Bumrah has taken 170 scalps at an average of 22.78, with best figures of 5/10. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.