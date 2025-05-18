Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs with a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Thanks to the result, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also booked their spot in the Top 4. All three teams are also in the run for the Top 2 spots which will guarantee them two chances to reach the final. Coming to the match, KL Rahul's ton went in vain as Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan produced stunning knocks to clinch the win for GT.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs with their win over Delhi Capitals. With 2 matches remaining, GT can reach a maximum of 22 points and the Shubman Gill-led side is one of the favourties to finish in the Top 2 after the group stage.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

GT's win over DC also meant that RCB are through to the playoffs. They can reach a maximum of 21 points if they win the two remaining matches and can finish in the Top 2 if GT lose one match.

Punjab Kings

PBKS also qualified for the playoffs and if they win their next two matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side can finish in the Top 2 if RCB or GT lose one match.

Mumbai Indians

MI will have to win all of their remaining two matches in order to finish in the Top 4. Two wins will take them to 18 points and their strong Net Run Rate (NRR) can prove to be extremely important.

Delhi Capitals

The loss against GT mean DC will now have to win both of their remaining two matches. However, that will take them to 17 points and their qualification may come down to NRR and other results.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG face the toughest task when it comes to IPL 2025 playoff qualification. They will have to win their three remaining matches and hope for other results to go their way. Three wins will take LSG's points tally to 16 and it will most certainly come down to Net Run Rate (NRR).