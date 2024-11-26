When Sanjiv Suryavanshi sold his farmland to fund his 10-year-old son Vaibhav's cricketing aspirations, little did he know that within three years the boy would be scripting history. During the second and final day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Vaibhav, at 13 years and eight months, became the youngest cricketer ever to be picked by a franchise as Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore. Sanjiv, who owned farmland in his native Motipur village which is 15 km from Samastipur town in Bihar, was lost for words.

"Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai (He is not just my son now but entire Bihar's son)," Sanjiv told PTI over phone as his son is currently in Dubai for the U-19 Asia Cup.

"My son has worked hard. At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then take him back," he recalled the days of hardships.

So were his finances in place as cricket is an investment? "Not just investment, it's a big investment. Aapko kya bataye humne toh apna zameen tak bech diya. Abhi bhi halat pura sudhra nahi (I have sold my land. Financial issues are still there)."

When asked about the controversies regarding Vaibhav's actual age which many believe is 15 years, the father was quick to clarify. "When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," he sounded defiant.

Sanjiv said that Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary's "blessings" have always helped Vaibhav in his journey.

"Rakesh ji ka ashirwaad raha hai bahoot (Rakesh ji's blessings are there)." His base price in the auction was Rs. 30 lakh and Delhi Capitals made the opening bid. RR entered the fray at Rs. 35 lakh and eventually got the better of DC to get the player on board.

So how did this bidding war happened? "Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours)," the father claimed proudly.

For a 13-year-old, it can be very difficult to understand what it means to earn a crore. So how does he plan to keep his young son away from monetary discussions? "He just wants to play cricket and nothing else. A few years back he loved Doremon, not anymore," Sanjiv said.

BCA lauds selection

BCA president Tiwary was all praise for the prodigy after his 1.10 crore bid for RR.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible achievement at such a young age fills us with immense pride," Tiwary said in a statement.

"His journey from Bihar to the IPL is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and determination. The Bihar Cricket Association has always believed in nurturing young talent, and Vaibhav's success highlights the cricketing potential in our state.

"We are confident he will continue to shine and inspire aspiring cricketers across Bihar and beyond. I congratulate Vaibhav and his family."