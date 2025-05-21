Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam feels the ongoing IPL has brought a lot of changes in his life, and said the learnings which he got by sharing the dressing room with greats of the game will definitely help him in his nascent career. The 20-year-old Nigam, who was picked for Rs 50 lakh by DC, has been impressive in the IPL with both bat and ball. Reflecting on the life-changing experience of sharing the dressing room with senior players, Nigam said: "There have been a lot of changes in life. With the IPL, things always change - you get the chance to share the field with such big, senior players, to learn from how they go about things, and to experience their approach up close.

"These are all new experiences for me, and I'll try to apply the same learnings in my own game." Nigam praised DC coaching staff for providing him clarity about his all-round ability.

"When I was picked by Delhi Capitals, even before that, I had discussions with my coaches and the management. They always told me they see me as an all-rounder. They had seen my batting in league and domestic cricket, so the message was clear - while I would be expected to bowl 2-4 overs, I also had to focus equally on my batting," he told JioHotstar.

"From our practice matches itself, that role was well defined. The coaches consistently told me to work on both aspects of my game." The young cricketer from Barbanki, Uttar Pradesh credited his childhood coach for shaping his cricketing career.

"I have played the UPT20 League. The best part for me was the support I got from my coach. He helped me understand that if you're a bowler - and if you're unable to hit sixes or finish games - you limit your overall growth. Spending time with him really helped me develop as a player," Nigam said.

He believes the stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) was the turning point in his evolution as a bowler.

"When I went to the NCA after playing for my state, the coaches there really helped me grow. I went as a batsman, but I practised both batting and bowling.

"As a leg-spinner, they told me to start taking my bowling seriously. Earlier, I used to bowl just 2-3 overs as a part-timer, but after going to the NCA, that mindset changed completely," Nigam concluded.