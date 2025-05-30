As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, the franchise's fans went absolutely berserk. It's for the 4th time that the franchise qualified for the title-decider, though it is yet to win its maiden title. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, and other members of the team celebrated extensively as RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. As RCB humiliated the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS in Mullanpur, a woman in the stands declared that she would divorce her husband if RCB doesn't win the title.

The woman held a poster in her hand as she stood in the stands, waiting for the cameras to spot her with the message. The picture soon went viral on social media.

RCB sprinted to their first Indian Premier League final since 2016, the first in 9 years, with an imposing 8-wicket thrashing of Punjab Kings in a lopsided Qualifier 1 in the 18th season of the IPL.

Spinner Suyash Sharma spun the Punjab batters inside out to clear Bengaluru's way to Ahmedabad for the final on June 3. He tormented Punjab batters with his variations, broke the backbone of their middle order, and returned with figures of 3/17 in his three-over spell.

Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, and Musheer Khan perished in front of the 21-year-old, courtesy of his art to conceal the googly variation.

Forced to bat first, the Shreyas Iyer-led side's ultra-aggressive strategy boomeranged at their home stadium as RCB steamrolled the Kings for 101 in 14.1 overs.

In reply, RCB started their innings with a composed demeanour. Virat Kohli smashed a few crisp boundaries to get things going before falling, but opener Phil Salt went berserk and got the chase down with the bat, smashing 54 not out to guide his team home with 10 overs to spare.

