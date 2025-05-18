Delhi Capitals seasoned wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul is on the cusp of breaking batting maestro Virat Kohli's elusive T20 feat of becoming the fastest Indian to reach the 8000-run mark in the T20s. Rahul could shatter Virat's record and become the fastest to reach the 8000-run landmark during Delhi Capitals' do-or-die fixture against Gujarat Titans in their home den on Sunday. The 33-year-old stands 33 runs short of the milestone and to become the fastest Indian to achieve the feat in just his 214th T20 innings, surpassing Virat's record of 243 innings.

He has a chance to become the second-fastest player overall in the format, dethroning Pakistan's premier batter Babar Azam, who achieved the feat in 218 innings.

Gujarat Titans could spoil Rahul's party by lining up the flamboyant star against its top-tier spinner Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan ball tweaker has restrained Rahul, unlike others. In 47 deliveries, Rahul has managed just 40 runs, losing his wicket thrice in the process.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been a regular tormenter of spin in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. The southpaw has struck handsomely at 192.85 and among those who have struck at least 100 runs against spin, only West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran has maintained a better strike rate (264) than the DC captain.

In the upcoming fixture that would determine DC's playoffs fate, the hosts will eye to exploit GT's middle order inexperience. Gujarat's top three batters, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have played an average of 88 balls per innings between them.

On the other hand, their batters from numbers 4 to 11 have only faced an average of 28 balls per innings. The lack of experience after GT's top-three could play in Delhi's favour at the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)