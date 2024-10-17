The diverse set of rules for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction have reportedly created a big movement ahead of the retentions announcement on October 31. In particular, the Right to Match (RTM) option has allowed players to want to test their market value and choose to not be retained, as per a report by Cricbuzz. The report states that agents of several star players, particularly overseas, have been conducting discussions with other franchises, seeking to eke out the maximum market value for their clients. In such a case, they may not want to be retained and go against their original franchise's wish.

The IPL 2025 retention rules allows franchises to have up to several RTM cards, which allows players to go back to the auction pool and be repurchased for a new fee instead of a designated retention slab. The new RTM rule even allows the final bid-winner to post a last extensive bid for the player, increasing their price.

The report by Cricbuzz states that this new RTM rule has allowed player agents to open negotiations with both the original franchise, as well as other franchises, for better deals.

An effect of the new RTM rule may already be seen, with reports suggesting that IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could be set to shell out Rs 23 crore to retain star wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen. Rs 23 cr is Rs 5 cr more than the highest retention slab of Rs 18 cr.

The report by Cricbuzz also states that the venue for the IPL auction could very likely be outside India. The frontrunners for this appear to be Saudi Arabian city or Singapore, while Austria's capital Vienna also stands an outside chance to be the auction host city.

A maximum of six players can be retained by a franchise, either through direct retention or the RTM rule.