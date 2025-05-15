The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes this weekend with all four playoff places up for grabs. As IPL 2025 was getting intense, the BCCI was forced to suspend the tournament owing to cross-border tensions with Pakistan, following the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The tournament restarts on Saturday, May 17 with two teams -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- currently on 16 points, having played 11 matches each.

Barring Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), all the 10 teams are in contention to reach the playoffs.

GT and RCB are first and second, while Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are behind them on third and fourth, respectively.

Both GT and RCB need to win one game each to qualify for the playoffs, and all three for a guaranteed top two finish.

Similarly, PBKS can also seal their spot with a win. They too have the chance to finish in the top two, but that will depend on the other results.

Meanwhile, MI were on a six game winning run and seemed destined to finish in the top two. However, their loss to GT before the tournament's suspension has changed the scenario.

They need to win their remaining matches -- against DC and PBKS -- most importantly and hope that results go their way.

Fifth-placed DC face the same dilemma -- win their matches and hope others lose theirs. They currently have 13 points from 11 matches.

KKR, 6th, have the least chance of making in to the playoffs. Currently, they are on 11 points from 12 matches. They max they can achieve is 15 points.

LSG, 7th, also have an outside chance of qualifying, but the fate is not in their own hands. With three games remaining, the max they can achieve is 16 points.