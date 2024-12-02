Touted as one of the finest talents in the country, Prithvi Shaw's career has gone downhill over the last 2-3 years. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the opening batter finds himself without a contract from any of the 10 franchises. While lack of discipline and fitness issues have been highlighted among the biggest factors behind his downfall, Shaw's childhood coach Santosh Pingutkar is highly disappointed to see the talented cricketer's career witnessing such a dark phase.

Out of the Indian team from all three formats, Shaw has found breaking into Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team tough too. Now without an IPL franchise, the attacking opener is running out of time to revive his career and fulfil the promise he showed as a teenager.

"He is just 25 years old. He still has age in his hand. He can bounce back with hard work if he wants to sustain in competitive cricket," he told ETV Bharat.

Shaw's childhood coach feels it's the protégé's involvement in 'outside groups' that has contributed tremendously to his current situation.

"Other activities, everything but his game witnessed a rise. He was more involved in his groups outside cricket. But, no doubt he loves cricket. However, he wasn't able to convert his love for the game into his efforts. That's why he is witnessing such a lean phase. He should bounce back as soon as possible. Everyone's blessings are with him," added Pingutkar.

Shaw was released by the Delhi Capitals as the franchise announced the names of its retained players. The opening batter listed himself in the auction for a base price of INR 75 lakh but failed to draw a single bid.