Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter, Heinrich Klaasen, acknowledged the franchise's significant investment and long-term commitment for the tournament. He highlighted SRH's strong performance in the final three games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and expressed gratitude for the support received. "As I said earlier, the franchise have invested a lot of money, they have been here for 12-13 years. We played brilliant cricket for the last three games, they gave us an incredible holiday and thanks to them," Heinrich Klaasen said in the post-match presentation.

A hundred from Heinrich Klaasen and a fifty from Travis Head powered SRH to 278/3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. This is the third-highest total by any team in IPL history.

Klaasen was awarded player of the match for his brilliant 105 off 39, including seven fours and nine sixes. Klaasen registered the fastest hundred of the ongoing IPL in 37 balls.

KKR endured a forgettable outing on Sunday as they failed to chase down a mammoth target of 279 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, crashing to a 110-run defeat.

Klaasen also expressed pride in their performance, noting they capitalised on a good start, which they hadn't done previously

"It's pride for us as well, got a lot of starts did not kick on, today I did. That's normally the plan on this wicket, the straight boundaries are short and the other boundaries are 50 or 60 metres. I look to play straight and did not take on too many fielders, and I'm pleased for that," he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack was led by a trio of effective performers, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey, all of whom picked up three wickets each to dismantle KKR's batting line-up.

