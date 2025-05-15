The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to delay the squad announcement for India A for their two practice matches in England ahead of India's five-match Test series in June. India A are scheduled to play two matches against England Lions, on May 30 and 6 respectively, with a number of potential senior India stars set to appear. However, as per reports, the BCCI will wait to see which IPL teams make the playoffs in order to determine the India A squad.

As per the revised schedule for IPL 2025, the playoff stage ends on May 27, while the tournament concludes on June 3. This would mean that it is unlikely for any Indian players involved in the IPL 2025 playoffs to be able to travel for the India A games. Therefore, the BCCI are set to delay the squad announcement.

"The problem is that quite a few players, who are supposed to be picked for the India A tour, will be busy for their franchises as the IPL playoffs start only from May 29. In such a scenario, those players whose teams make it to the playoffs are likely to miss at least the initial part of the India A tour of England," a BCCI source told Times of India.

"Right now, we don't have complete clarity on which teams will make the playoffs and which won't. For example, can the selectors pick Karun Nair, whose team Delhi Capitals is in the race for a playoffs berth? I guess we will have to wait for a few days for more clarity on the availability of the players, as the IPL scenario will become clearer," the source added.

However, as per the report, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are set to be included in the India A squad. Both players play for Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Jaiswal was India's most successful Test batter in 2024, but has never played Test cricket in England.

"The selectors are keen that Jaiswal gets some match practice in the English conditions before the first Test," said the BCCI source.

However, despite the delay in the announcement of the India A squad, the announcement for India's senior squad for the England tour, initially scheduled on May 23, appears to be on track. The senior squad will play a warm-up match against England Lions on June 13, ten days after the IPL 2025 final.