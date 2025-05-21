Following the news of the shifting of the venues of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs, from Hyderabad and Kolkata to New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, details have emerged that former India spinner Harbhajan Singh played a huge role in the shifting of the fixtures to Punjab. According to sources close to the development, Harbhajan Singh took pains to convince the top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of the stadium's suitability to host the matches in the present weather conditions.

"Harbhajan pushed hard for it. He convinced key decision-makers that New Chandigarh is ready, both in terms of facilities and audience enthusiasm. He wasn't just lobbying; he was deeply involved in inspection visits, pitch discussions, and logistical planning," confirmed a source to IANS.

Harbhajan, the Chief Cricketing Advisor of the Punjab Cricket Association, has been actively promoting cricket in the region post-retirement and has always voiced concerns about the lack of international and IPL-level matches in Punjab after Mohali's decline as a regular host venue.

With the successful completion of the stadium in Mullanpur, he saw an opportunity to bring elite-level cricket back to the heartland.

The BCCI announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs on Tuesday. After 70 action-packed league-stage matches, the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on May 29, followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on May 30.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on June 1. The highly anticipated summit clash is set to be played on June 3.

The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council, keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters.

