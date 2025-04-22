On a challenging Eden Gardens pitch that offered little to stroke-makers, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill produced a batting masterclass to guide his side to a convincing 39-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill's elegant 90 off 55 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries and 3 sixes, helped GT post a formidable total that proved beyond KKR's reach. Former India batter and JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu lauded Gill's knock, highlighting how the young opener adapted to the sluggish surface and turned the momentum in Gujarat's favour.

"It all started with Harshit Rana bowling those two wide deliveries--Gill was struggling a bit before that. But after that, he really found his rhythm," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

"We saw some incredible shots--pure cricketing strokes. That slog sweep against Sunil Narine was especially impressive. It wasn't an easy shot to execute, and he managed runs all around the pitch. That shows batsmanship--boundaries along the ground, intelligent placement. It speaks to the quality he has, and the strength of the top-order partnerships. That's how you bat on a slow, sluggish pitch. Incredible batting by Shubman Gill," he added.

Gill, playing against his former franchise, looked in control once he got going, anchoring the innings with grace while accelerating at key moments. His effort laid the foundation for Gujarat's total, which was well-defended by their bowlers despite KKR's firepower.

The result marked Gujarat's third win on the trot, while KKR slumped to their fifth defeat of the season, further denting their title defence aspirations. As the league stage intensifies, GT's skipper continues to lead from the front--once again proving why he's considered one of India's brightest batting talents.

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 114-run stand between Sudharsan (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) and Gill, who went to score 90 in 55 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, served as a solid foundation for a big score. Then a 58-run stand between Gill and Jos Buttler (41* in 23 balls, with eight fours) took GT to 198/3 in their 20 overs.

Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got a wicket each for KKR.

During the run-chase, KKR, except for their skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six), failed to put up much of a fight as superb spells from Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Rashid Khan (2/25) reduced them to 159/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 90 runs.

KKR have slipped to seventh spot with three wins and their fifth loss, while GT maintain their supremacy at top with six wins and two losses, giving them 12 points.

