Mumbai Indians (MI) completed a thumping win over arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten knocks of 76 and 68 respectively to guide MI to a nine-wicket victory, with 4.2 overs to spare. Having lost to CSK earlier in the season, this victory now puts MI on the fringes of the playoff spots. Following the game, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard has revealed the motivational pep talk he gave the team before the big clash.

"If you look at the start of the game, Mahela (Jayawardene) gave me the opportunity to speak to the guys. One of the things I told them was, 'I'm fed up of telling Chennai 'well played' over the last couple of years.' The way the guys went out today, very good," Pollard revealed, speaking to Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians put in a good showing with both bat and ball on a usually high-scoring Wankhede wicket, restricting CSK to 176 in 20 overs. However, it was their performance with the bat that stirred heads.

While Rohit and Ryan Rickelton put up 63 for the first wicket, it was the promotion of Suryakumar Yadav up the order, to No. 3, that bolstered Mumbai Indians' run chase. Pollard explained the thought process behind the decision.

"Of course, we wanted him (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 3. We want him to face as many balls as possible. But even in the back end, he's dangerous. We try to understand the opposition and where he can make the biggest impact. Against Chennai, he reads spin so well, he can manipulate the field, sweep, reverse, and dominate," Pollard said.

The match was a much-needed return to form for Rohit, who had struggled so far in the season. It was the 37-year-old's first half-century of IPL 2025, coming in MI's eighth game of the season.

Rohit smashed four boundaries and six sixes as MI romped home with nine wickets and 26 balls to spare.

The victory takes the Hardik Pandya-led side into the top six, and just two points behind the provisional playoff spots. They have now won three games on the trot, and are up to eight points in as many games in IPL 2025.

Crucially for MI, Jasprit Bumrah has also returned among the wickets. Against CSK, Bumrah finished with figures of 2/25 in four overs, including taking the wicket of MS Dhoni.