It was a quite a forgettable campaign for both MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings as the side finished IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table. While CSK failed to impress fans with their performances, Dhoni also came under a lot of fire due to the losses and his lack of form. There was a lot of chatter surrounding his future but Dhoni said that he will be considering his options and pointed out that he has '4-5 months' to take any decision. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan believes that Dhoni did what he could with the team he had and even went on to say that captaincy can be a bit overrate sometimes.

"A captain is as good as the team he gets; if I give the Zimbabwe team to Clive Lloyd, he won't be good either. Dhoni's captaincy should be rated based on the team he got; when he had the team in the past, we all know what he did. In my opinion, captaincy is at times overrated," Wassan said on the latest episode of the Bails and Banter Show on OTTPlay.

Wassan also made a bold prediction that Dhoni will be playing next year even if he is not '100 percent'. The former India cricketer explained that whatever be the result, Dhoni is attached to the franchise and that is one of the main reasons why he is still around despite the criticism.

"Dhoni is CSK, and CSK is Dhoni. CSK could have been doing good or not alongside Dhoni, but he is still recovering money for the franchise. Dhoni knows that his best days are gone, but he is still playing and facing the criticism. It shows how much attached he is to the franchise. Otherwise, why would someone who has achieved everything put himself in this situation? And I believe he would be up next year as well, despite not being at his 100 percent," said Wassan.