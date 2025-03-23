Heinrich Klaasen, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a remarkable feat achieved 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, becoming the second-fastest player to reach this milestone. He became the second fastest to reach this feat in terms of bowls (594) only behind Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell. Klaasen accomplished this feat in just 594 balls, surpassing notable players like Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell, and Yusuf Pathan.

Klaasen's impressive batting display was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's massive total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Uppal Stadium. His capability to score rapidly has been crucial for SRH's batting order.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter has played 28 matches in the IPL, accumulating 1000 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 173.92. His impressive record includes one century and six half-centuries.

This achievement was realized in merely the second game of the IPL 2025 season, positioning him as one of the quickest players to attain this milestone for SRH. Klaasen stepped onto the field requiring only 7 runs to hit the prestigious 1,000-run milestone. He achieved this goal effortlessly, demonstrating his dynamic batting approach that has established him as an essential player for SRH.

Fewest balls taken for 1000 IPL runs

545 - Andre Russell

594 - Heinrich Klaasen*

604 - Virender Sehwag

610 - Glenn Maxwell

617 - Yusuf Pathan

617 - Sunil Narine

Klaasen's achievement was overshadowed by Ishan Kishan's memorable century on his debut for SRH. Kishan's unbeaten 106 off 47 balls, along with Travis Head's half-century, helped SRH post a formidable total of 286/6 against RR at the home ground of Uppal Stadium on Sunday.

After Travis (67 in 31 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) laid the foundation for something big, Ishan went all out on RR, scoring 106* in 47 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy also delivered valuable cameos.

Rajasthan Royals' bowlers struggled to contain SRH's batting onslaught, with Jofra Archer delivering the most expensive spell in IPL history, conceding 76 runs in four overs. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking three wickets.

Klaasen's record-breaking feat has cemented his position as one of the most destructive batters in the IPL. His impressive form will be crucial for SRH's success in the tournament.

