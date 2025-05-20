After qualifying for the playoffs with a win against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, the Punjab Kings will get a major boost with the overseas quartet of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Kyle Jamieson joining the squad on Tuesday. All four are available for selection right away, starting with PBKS' next fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals on May 24, as the side looks to push for a top-two finish after securing playoff qualification for the first time since IPL 2014, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Jamieson was the first to join the squad on Tuesday, as shared by the franchise on their social media accounts. The New Zealand pacer, who came in as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson, is yet to make his debut for the franchise.

Stoinis and Inglis have had limited opportunities with PBKS this season, as the team has frequently rotated its overseas players in search of a settled middle order. Despite this, PBKS have enjoyed a successful campaign, largely driven by their top-order and bowling unit.

Stoinis has scored 82 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 167.34, while Inglis has managed 92 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 139.39.

Western Australia's seam-bowling all-rounder Hardie, acquired for Rs 1.25 crore at the auction, is yet to make an appearance this season. However, at least one of them could play a crucial role in the playoffs once Marco Jansen departs for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the end of the league stage.

Other overseas players in the PBKS squad include Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitch Owen. Following their clash against DC on Saturday, PBKS will play their final league match against Mumbai Indians on May 26.

