SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) revived their IPL 2025 bid with a much-needed win on Saturday, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS). Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls as SRH chased down 246 with eight wickets and nine balls to spare. Abhishek and Travis Head put on this season's highest stand of 171 to set up the second highest successful chase in the history of IPL. However, SRH's chase was all about Abhishek's brilliance as the southpaw didn't let the required run-rate slip beyond his team's sight at any stage.

And his parents were in the stands to witness his effortless strokemaking. In fact, Abhishek's father Raj Kumar Sharma revealed he never watched his son play live at a stadium in the IPL. Abhishek's father Raj Kumar Sharma revealed he never watched his son play live at a stadium in the IPL, mainly because of his superstitious nature.

Raj Kumar also revealed that, given his superstitious belief, he started blaming himself after Abhishek was caught at deep point in the Powerplay, only for the umpire to signal a 'no-ball'.

"I am superstitious. I used to think he wouldn't do well if I was there. Even last night, when he was dismissed off a no-ball, for those 30 seconds, I started blaming myself. Then the sixes started landing among the crowd. I was on my feet throughout his knock," Raj Kumar told the Times of India.

"He booked the tickets. I was a bit hesitant to go. But then he called and convinced me to fly to Hyderabad," he added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's mother was proud to see her son fire and take his team to a much-needed win.

"Sab ko Khushi hai, ma ko bhi Khushi hai, pure Hyderabad ko Khushi hai ki hum match jeete hai (Everyone is happy, I am happy too. The entire of Hyderabad is celebrating the fact that we won the match)," Manju said in the video posted by IPL.

"Thoda stop lag gaya tha lekin ab nahi lagega, ab continue chalega (There was a lean patch, but now the team will contibue to do well)."