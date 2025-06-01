Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are just one win away from clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title. After a comprehensive victory against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, RCB have set the tone for what their opponents can expect from them in the final. While the franchise's extravagant fanbase is keeping its fingers crossed for the final, some England greats like Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton are worried about RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik becoming 'unbearable' if the team goes on to lift its maiden title after 17 years.

Karthik, who has worked as a cricket pundit for multiple platforms before being roped in as RCB's mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 season, is on the brink of doing what no other coach has previously managed to with the franchise. In his first campaign as an IPL side's support staff, Karthik stands just one win away from helping RCB win the elusive IPL title.

"RCB have got through to the finals. If they win that, DK is going to be unbearable. One season as coach/mentor and he's won it," Hussain jokingly said during a Sky Sports Podcast. "He's unbearable at the best of times, he's going to be doubly unbearable. He'll be like John Terry, at the front of the RCB trophy presentation holding it there with Virat Kohli," Michael Atherton added.

Karthik hasn't just been a voice in the dressing room but has also acted as a 'leader' on the field for RCB, giving instructions from outside the boundary rope on a regular basis.

"Being part of RCB is a very special feeling. Purely because of the brand of cricket that we play, but also the fans that we have. And most importantly, it's a journey that's been filled with lots of highs and lows. But the trophy hadn't reached the shores of Bangalore yet. If I could be part of that journey, why not? That was a big question in my mind. I know how close we were when I played. So here's another opportunity for me as a coach," said Karthik on his role.