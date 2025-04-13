Abhishek Sharma set IPL 2025 on fire as he smashed an incredible 55-ball 141 to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a scintillating victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Abhishek registered the highest-ever individual score by an Indian in IPL history, and earned due praise from his mentor, legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj has often praised Abhishek in a humorous manner, and maintained the same as he congratulated him for the incredible innings. Yuvraj took to X to celebrate Abhishek's historic ton.

With Abhishek going on a rampage, Yuvraj joked about the fact that he had chosen to take a single when he was on 98 and 99.

"Wah Sharma ji ke bete! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single! Itni maturity hazam nahi ho rahi (Wow! A single on 98 and then a single on 99! Can't fathom such maturity)," posted Yuvraj on X.

Wah sharma ji ke bete ! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single ! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi ! Great knock @IamAbhiSharma4 well played @TravisHead24 these openers are a treat to watch together ! #SRHvsPBKS @IPL well played @ShreyasIyer15 great to watch aswell — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2025

Yuvraj Singh has been a mentor-like figure for Abhishek Sharma, who has grown into one of the most devastating T20 openers in the world over the past year. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Abhishek gave credit to Yuvraj in his development.

"Special mention to Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj sir), I have been talking to him," said Abhishek. The 24-year-old also hailed the advice of Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off IPL's second highest run chase of 246 to hammer Punjab Kings by eight wickets on Saturday.

Abhishek and fellow left-handed opener Travis Head, who hit 66, put on this season's highest stand of 171 to set up the chase before hosts Hyderabad achieved the target with nine balls to spare.

The chase was behind Punjab's record of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens last year.

Abhishek's score -- his first IPL century -- is the third individual score in the T20 tournament behind Chris Gayle (175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders).

Shreyas Iyer's 82 and a late blitz of 34 by Marcus Stoinis steered Punjab to 245-6, but the total proved less as Hyderabad openers made their team move off the bottom of the 10-team table with two wins in six matches.

Abhishek tore apart the opposition bowling to reach his fifty in 19 balls.

Abhishek raised his century in 40 balls as he roared, punched the air and waved a piece of paper with a message "this one for the orange army" -- the colour of SRH.

With AFP inputs