Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and his Gujarat Titans counterpart, Shubman Gill, had some tense moments on the field as the two squared off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator on Friday. Right from the toss, something seemed off between the two Team India mates, especially after an awkward handshake snub. Even after Gill was dismissed cheaply in the middle, Hardik let his feelings be known aggressively while passing by the GT skipper. The antics on the field made many wonder if all was well between the two.

After Shubman Gill shared a 'nothing but love' story on Instagram, dedicating it to Hardik, the MI captain also shared the story on his account, with the caption: "Always shubhu baby".

The duo, in the process, buried all the negative talks going on the internet about a possible rift in their relationship.

Recapping the match, a brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as fine death bowling effort from the five-time champions helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 champions from the competition with a 20-run win at Mullanpur.

With this win, MI will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on June 1 for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

MI won the toss and elected to bat first.

They started off with a bang, with Jonny Bairstow (47 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma taking on pacers really well. Rohit went on to score his third fifty in IPL knockouts, making 81 in just 50 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He also completed his 7,000 IPL runs, becoming the second batter to do so.

Fine cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (33 in 20 balls, with a four and three sixes), Tilak Varma (25 in 11 balls, with three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three sixes) took MI to 228/5.

Sai Kishore (2/42) and Prasidh Krishna (2/53) were the top bowlers for GT.

In the run chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. However, Sai Sudharsan (80 in 49 balls, with 10 fours and a six) stitched half-century partnerships with Kusal Mendis (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (48 in 24 balls, with five fours and three sixes), keeping GT ahead of the required rate. However, some fine death bowling prevented them from winning as MI restricted GT to 208/6 in 20 overs.

With ANI Inputs