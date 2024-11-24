GT Full Squad, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans look to bolster their squad with a purse of Rs 69 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. IPL 2024 was a disappointing outing for GT but they decided to retain their former Shubman Gill. However, he was not their top retention as that tag went to star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Sai Sudharsan, who has been impressive in the ongoing domestic season, was also retained in the side. Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia were also retained as uncapped cricketers by the team.

Full list of retained players: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

PLAYERS BOUGHT:

1. Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 cr

Full list of released players: BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, Gurnoor Brar, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson