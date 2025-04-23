Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson praised Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul's controlled and calculated batting approach against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Watson highlighted Rahul's ability to adapt his game, demonstrating his flexibility and value to the Delhi Capitals team. "KL Rahul just did what he does best--Watson reflects on DC's batter innings against LSG. He didn't need to take risks, just played a steady hand and picked his moments. What stands out is his ability to switch gears--he's taken the game on throughout the tournament, but today he was calm, composed, and calculated. That kind of flexibility gives Delhi Capitals so much depth."JioStar expert Shane Watson said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Watson also highlighted Axar Patel's aggressive approach and impactful performance, contrasting it with LSG's lack of bowling.

He praised Axar's leadership qualities and commitment to his role as captain, which he believed is lacking in LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

"The pitch did get better to bat on, but it was Axar Patel's intent from ball one that stood out. LSG didn't bowl particularly well to him early on, but he capitalised. It was the kind of innings LSG needed from Rishabh Pant. Axar stood up for his team, bowled his four overs straight, led from the front, and made an impact. You can see he really wants to play his part as skipper--something we haven't quite seen from Rishabh," he added.

Rahul's belligerent display and Abhishek Porel's composed half-century lifted Delhi Capitals to an 8-wicket triumph against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

After a clinical bowling display, Rahul and Porel's rollicking fifties ensured DC strolled to victory with consummate ease. Rahul, who spent three seasons with Lucknow, returned to his former home and reduced the crowd to silence with his record-shattering 57* and sent DC level on points with Gujarat Titans on 12 points each.

Rahul brought up his 40th half-century in the IPL and became the fastest to 5000 runs in the cash-rich league's history.

