The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council announced the retention rules for the 2025 season, giving teams the opportunity to retain as many as 6 players, either directly or via Right-To-Match cards. But, the board also made it mandatory for the franchises to retain at least one uncapped player, if they are willing to exhaust all 6 retention options. However, the RTM option this auction, as compared to the previous ones, is quite tricky in its implementation. There were some who had expressed disappointment at RTM's potential return in IPL 2025 auction. Hence, the BCCI has made its implementation less rewarding.

Previously, the franchise that released a certain player could use the RTM card to buy back a player who was won by another franchise during the bidding war at the IPL auction. However, in the upcoming mega auction, just showing an RTM card won't be enough for a franchise to buy the player.

If a franchise shows the RTM card, after the conclusion of a bidding war between two different franchises, the team which had won the said bidding would be given another opportunity to increase the bid for a said player. In such a scenario, the team holding the RTM card would have the option to withdraw or match the improved bid for the player.

"The highest bidder will be given one final opportunity to raise their bid for a player before the team holding the RTM card can exercise their right. For example, if Team 1 holds the RTM for Player X and Team 2 has placed the highest bid of Rs. 6 Cr, then Team 1 will be first asked if they will exercise RTM if Team 1 agrees, then Team 2 will have the chance to increase their bid. If Team 2 raises their bid to Rs. 9 Cr, then Team 1 can use the RTM and acquire Player X for Rs. 9 Cr. If Team 2 chooses not to raise the bid and keeps it at Rs. 6 Cr, Team 1 can use the RTM and get Player X for Rs. 6 Cr," the rule reads.

Example: If Faf du Plessis is being auctioned, CSK places the highest bid, then his current franchise (RCB) will be asked if they wish to use RTM. If RCB agrees, then CSK will be given one more chance to increase the final bid. Then, RCB can use their RTM and re-sign Du Plessis or choose to withdraw.